Man, 20, charged with assault in Mariucci Arena shooting that injured 2 following graduation ceremony

Shots fired at 3M Arena at Mariucci on U of M campus; 1 in custody

A 20-year-old Coon Rapids man faces charges in connection to a shooting at Mariucci Arena on the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities campus that injured two people after a high school graduation ceremony.

Hamza Said is charged in Hennepin County with one count of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault and one count of owning a machine gun. All are felony-level offenses.

Surveillance video from the scene on Friday evening shows several people running from the east Mariucci Arena entrance, charging documents say. Said reached towards his waist and extended a handgun towards another man, who quickly started running in the other direction, charges state.

Said then fired multiple rounds, according to the criminal complaint. Documents say that when police arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they found the man who ran away from Said suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg. Police provided medical care, and he did not cooperate with the investigation, charges say.

Officers also found another victim at the scene. The man had been shot in the head, but was able to tell police that he was standing outside with his family after the Wayzata High School graduation ceremony when he heard a group get into an argument behind him.

He said he heard a gunshot and starting running away with his family, but felt a burning sensation on his head. He touched his head and saw a "substantial" amount of blood, the charges say, and then he collapsed. A CT scan showed he had a fractured skull and brain bleed.

The University of Minnesota says both victims — ages 49 and 19 — have been discharged from the hospital.

Surveillance video shows that after Said appeared to fire multiple rounds, he jumped over some bushes and left a black gown and black face mask on the sidewalk south of Williams Arena, according to documents.

A witness near the scene told police he saw a man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask run south. Police found Said walking on Pleasant Street Southeast. He was taken into custody.

Officers near Williams Arena found Said's gown and a Glock 17 handgun, charges say. The gun had an automatic conversion kit known as a "switch" and an extended magazine. They also found a black face mask.

Police are still investigating if Said was inside the graduation ceremony before the shooting. The gown that he was wearing does not match the graduation ceremony clothing, charging documents say.

