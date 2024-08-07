Minneapolis police recover 45 illegal guns during third Operation Safe Summer

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say the third annual Operation Safe Summer took more illegal guns off the streets than they had in any year prior.

Operation Safe Summer is a stretch of time when agencies work together to crack down on crime in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says between July 29 and Aug. 3, law enforcement arrested 98 people and took 45 guns off the street. That's the most guns ever seized during one of these operations.

"The proliferation of illegal guns and narcotics have been an ongoing issue for the city of Minneapolis. I am incredibly proud of the work of our officers and all of our partner agencies to make a lasting impact on gun violence and narcotics activity in the city," O'Hara said.

During the two previous campaigns, 38 illegal firearms were recovered in both years. MPD says in 2023, 100 arrests were made during Operation Safe Summer, and, in 2022, 97 were arrested.

This year, investigators also confiscated more than 5 pounds of narcotics, 1,200 fentanyl pills and $10,000.

Minneapolis police collaborated with various law enforcement partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and more. They concentrated on hot spots in the city and the violent criminals who operate there.

Operation Safe Summer kicked off a bit later this year. It was supposed to start the day Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty.