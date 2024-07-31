Riding along with law enforcement during Operation Safe Summer in Minneapolis

How the Minneapolis Police Department plans to keep "crime hot spots" safe

MINNEAPOLIS — For the third summer in a row, law enforcement is targeting illegal guns and the most violent criminals in Minneapolis.

WCCO's Reg Chapman rode along to see what's being done to cool some of the city's hottest spots for crime.

It's roll call for all local, county, state and federal law enforcement officers working together with a single focus: get the most violent offenders and guns off Minneapolis streets.

The day begins with a moment of silence for a comrade killed in the line of duty.

Then, a quick recap of last night's activities. A warrant served on a violent offender resulting in a north Minneapolis standoff before an arrest.

"It's allof these jurisdictions working together collaboratively to make sure that they can get the best result possible," said Mayor Jacob Frey.

On the first two days of Operation Safe Summer, 13 guns were recovered and 44 people arrested.

"What's so important is not just the illegal guns that are removed from the street, it's all of the investigative efforts that go into addressing areas that have been problematic for violence, as well as specific people that we know have been active in causing harm in the community," said Chief Brian O'Hara.

They concentrate on hot spots in the city and the violent criminals who operate there.

Criminal intelligence divisions from local, state and federal agencies work together to compile this information.

"They identify areas that we should be working, they identify targets. They really dig in deep into the intelligence so that we are really doing intelligence-led policing," said Major Rick Palaia.

Photojournalist Chris Cruz and Chapman rode with an undercover Hennepin County deputy. He took them to hot spots in south Minneapolis.

"The Franklin corridor from Cedar to Lyndale and in the middle of that is Chicago and Franklin where there's been a lot of shootings," said the undercover eputy.

For his safety WCCO is not showing his face or naming him.

Cruz and Chapman witnessed a narcotics stop near that Chicago and Franklin corridor.

"Undercovers will do the investigation and then call in the marked units to make the stops," said the undercover deputy.

In the past, law enforcement has taken guns and drugs and arrested the most violent offenders, and they hope to increase their efforts this summer.

Operation Safe Summer kicked off a bit later this year. It was supposed to start the day Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was killed in the line of duty.