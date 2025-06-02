Woman killed, 5 men hurt in shooting at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, police say

Gunfire erupts at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, and more headlines

A woman is dead and five men are hurt after a shooting late Sunday night at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A WCCO crew at the scene arrived just after 10 p.m. to finding bullet casings and markers on the ground, as well as EMTs rushing victims to the hospital.

Police say of the five survivors, one suffered "apparent life-threatening injuries."

Police Chief Brian O'Hara is expected to provide an update on the situation at about 6 a.m. Monday.

