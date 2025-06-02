Watch CBS News
Woman killed, 5 men hurt in shooting at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, police say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson,
A woman is dead and five men are hurt after a shooting late Sunday night at Minneapolis' Boom Island Park, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

A WCCO crew at the scene arrived just after 10 p.m. to finding bullet casings and markers on the ground, as well as EMTs rushing victims to the hospital.

Police say of the five survivors, one suffered "apparent life-threatening injuries."

Police Chief Brian O'Hara is expected to provide an update on the situation at about 6 a.m. Monday.

This story will be updated.

