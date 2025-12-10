How much snow did Minnesota get during latest storm? See totals from Twin Cities and across the state.

A winter storm that moved into Minnesota on Tuesday is wrapping up Wednesday morning after dropping several inches of snow on parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, 3.4 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday. Chanhassen saw 2.8 inches, while St. Cloud got an estimated 4 inches. More than 5 inches fell in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Those totals may increase once Wednesday's snowfall is measured.

WCCO's Weather Watcher Network reported even more impressive totals. Here are some measurements from around the state:

Rock Creek: 8 inches

Nevis: 7.5 inches

River Falls: 7 inches

Shafer: 6.5 inches

Sandstone: 6.5 inches

Bertha: 6.4 inches

Osceola: 6.2 inches

Foley: 6 inches

Champlin: 5.6 inches

The storm caused dozens of Minnesota schools to close or delay their start on Wednesday. It also slowed and snarled the morning commute, prompting a NEXT Drive Alert.

After the snow moves out, colder air will move in. By Thursday, highs will be in the teens, and over the weekend, the Twin Cities will top out near zero, with wind chills well below that.

There's hope on the horizon, though, as temperatures are expected to warm back above normal early next week.