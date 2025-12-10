Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

As snow wraps up Wednesday, temperatures start to tumble in Twin Cities

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
Read Full Bio
Joseph Dames

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

The snow will wrap up on Wednesday morning as temperatures begin to fall, auguring a stretch of true winter cold.

Lingering snow should end by sunrise in the Twin Cities. On Tuesday, 3.4 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the National Weather Service said. Snow continued after midnight, though, so that total may not be comprehensive.

A NEXT Drive Alert is in effect for the morning commute, while a NEXT Weather Alert will expire at 7 a.m.

Dozens of Minnesota schools are closed or delayed on Wednesday due to the snow.

Winds will calm throughout the day, which will help travel conditions after a rough Tuesday night.

Temperatures will fall as the day goes on, sliding into the teens by Thursday. A weaker system may bring a light inch or 2 to southern Minnesota that day.

The weekend will bring the real cold, with highs near zero and wind chills dipping toward 25 to 30 below zero Saturday night.

A quick rebound will arrive early next week with temperatures warming back above normal.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue