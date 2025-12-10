As snow wraps up Wednesday, temperatures start to tumble in Twin Cities

The snow will wrap up on Wednesday morning as temperatures begin to fall, auguring a stretch of true winter cold.

Lingering snow should end by sunrise in the Twin Cities. On Tuesday, 3.4 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, the National Weather Service said. Snow continued after midnight, though, so that total may not be comprehensive.

A NEXT Drive Alert is in effect for the morning commute, while a NEXT Weather Alert will expire at 7 a.m.

Dozens of Minnesota schools are closed or delayed on Wednesday due to the snow.

Winds will calm throughout the day, which will help travel conditions after a rough Tuesday night.

Temperatures will fall as the day goes on, sliding into the teens by Thursday. A weaker system may bring a light inch or 2 to southern Minnesota that day.

The weekend will bring the real cold, with highs near zero and wind chills dipping toward 25 to 30 below zero Saturday night.

A quick rebound will arrive early next week with temperatures warming back above normal.