Some Minnesota schools closing as winter storm blows in. See the latest listings.

A growing list of Minnesota schools has decided to close or open late on Tuesday as a winter storm rolls through the state.

WCCO has issued a NEXT Weather Alert, with snow set to reach the Twin Cities on Tuesday afternoon. A very sharp line will separate snow from a wintry mix.

There may be some dry time in the evening before the snow returns to the metro and lingers into early Wednesday.

Four to 7 inches is expected to the north and east of the metro; 1 to 3 inches in the southwest metro; and a mix of snow and rain south of Interstate 94, with pockets of freezing drizzle.

Blowing snow may make for some treacherous travel conditions in western and southern Minnesota on Tuesday night.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Wednesday, and will continue to drop as the week rolls on, with single-digit highs and subzero wind chills this weekend.

See the latest school closings & delays

In preparation for the winter storm impacts, some schools have announced early closures. Check the updated list below.