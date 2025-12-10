Minneapolis, St. Paul declare snow emergencies after storm stamps Minnesota

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among several Minnesota cities that have declared snow emergencies in the wake of a blanketing winter storm.

The National Weather Service said just over 4 inches fell at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport during the storm, which began Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday morning. Areas to the north saw higher totals, such as St. Cloud, which got 5.9 inches.

Osseo and Richfield are also under snow emergencies.

The parking rules for each of the Twin Cities are below.

Minneapolis rules

Starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, you can't park on either side of the street on snow emergency routes.

Starting Thursday at 8 a.m., you can't park on the even side of the street for any non-emergency snow routes.

Then starting Friday at 8 a.m., don't park on the odd side of the street through 8 p.m.

The city said it is no longer using its snow emergency app, but notifications are sent out in the Minneapolis parking app. You can also register your information to receive alerts here.

St. Paul rules

In the capital city, it's a bit more complicated. Snow emergencies go by day and night plow routes.

Starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, parking is prohibited on all "night plow route" streets, which includes all of downtown.

Then, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, don't park on "day plow route" streets.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until Sunday at 9 p.m. The city's website also has an interactive map that you can check out to help you know where to park.

