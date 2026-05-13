Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey signs gun control ordinance with murky future

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday signed a gun control ordinance that the City Council passed unanimously last week, but is expected to face legal challenges due to state laws.

The ordinance includes a ban on assault-style weapons, large-capacity magazines and ghost guns and would restrict firearms in some public places. Its future is unclear, though, because state preemption laws prevent cities from creating their own gun ordinances.

"The concept of gun violence — it is not abstract. It's not theoretical. It has a real impact on families in our city, and because it impacts the people that we represent, our family members that we care deeply about, we at the city level should have the ability to act affirmatively to prevent these kinds of unnecessary deaths from happening in the future," Frey said during a press conference on Wednesday.

The mayor called the ordinance one of the "leading pieces of legislation in the entire country."

"This is going to set us up so that if preemption is lifted, Minneapolis won't need to act because we already did," Frey added.

The St. Paul City Council passed a similar measure last fall and was met soon after with a legal challenge from the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus. Rob Doar, the caucus's general counsel, said last week that case is still being litigated. Doar said he expects to file a lawsuit over Minneapolis' ordinance as well.

Council member Aurin Chowdhury, the measure's lead author, said city attorneys worked closely with council members on the policy and they are ready for a challenge.

"The era of mass shootings needs to come to an end. We can't just keep sitting on our hands and expecting things to change through thoughts and prayers, and that's why, as Minneapolis, we passed the Safe Firearms Act," Chowdhury said.

Minneapolis' ordinance comes months after a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church on the city's south side. Frey, other city leaders, affected families, medical professionals and state officials have since called for stricter gun laws.

According to city data, as of Wednesday morning, there have been 1,384 shots fired calls so far this year, and 70 people hurt by gunfire. Both numbers are down year-over-year.

The Minnesota Senate passed a gun control bill along party lines last week, but the legislation is unlikely to pass the divided House. Frey called on the Minnesota Legislature, specifically House GOP members, to pass the bill.

"Think about families, think about kids that have tragically lost their lives and the many more lives that will be lost if we do not act now," Frey said. "We're not talking about your father's hunting rifle. We're talking about the ability to reel off 20 or 30 bullets before you have to reload. We're talking about high-capacity magazines and guns that were quite literally built to kill people in large numbers. There's no reason to have those on our streets."