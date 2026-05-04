Minnesota bill to regulate ownership, sale of semiautomatic weapons under Senate debate

The Minnesota Senate on Monday afternoon is debating a comprehensive bill that includes a semiautomatic weapons ban and numerous funding packages to improve school safety and school mental health counseling.

On Monday morning, supporters of the bill held a news conference. They said that, while the proposal does include a semiautomatic weapons ban and high-capacity magazine ban on new sales, it allows people who have semiautomatic weapons right now, and there are tens of thousands of them, in the state to keep their weapons, though owners would have to register them with the state.

Among the supporters who spoke was Kiwanis Vilella, a dad who lost his 13-year-old son to gun violence in 2016. He has two other young sons and worries about them.

"Today, I am a single father of two boys that are 11 and 12 and it's hard to watch them go to school to wonder if they're going to come home from school, and somebody get a senseless gun in their hand and take their lives," Viella said. "I live with a lot of trauma, a lot of fear."

The debate is expected to continue through the afternoon and possibly into Monday night. Numerous amendments are being proposed.

It's not clear if there are enough votes for Senate passage of the bill. The chamber is divided 34-33 with the DFL having a one-vote majority and there are some Democratic senators who are not 100% sold on the legislation.

The supporters pointed out that this year is an election year and that the senators, once they vote on the bill, will all be on the record about how they feel about this measure.

While the Senate supporters say they hope this motivates the House to reconsider the gun safety measure, it is unlikely to happen.