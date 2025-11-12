Watch CBS News
St. Paul becomes first city in coalition to pass gun violence prevention ordinance

By
Chloe Rosen
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.
Read Full Bio
Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

St. Paul, Minnesota has adopted a comprehensive gun violence prevention ordinance on Wednesday. The ordinance bans assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. It was passed unanimously by the City Council. 

The ordinance will not take effect until the state preemption law is lifted.   

The passing of the ordinance comes after state lawmakers and city leaders called for stricter gun control laws in the wake of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting. 

St. Paul is the first Minnesota city, in a coalition of 17, to adopt a gun prevention ordinance. Minneapolis, Golden Valley, Minnetonka, Richfield, Rochester and several others are hoping to adopt a similar measure.

In late October, the St. Paul City Council introduced the ordinance and residents shared their thoughts last week

Currently, a state preemption law does not allow for individual cities to make their own ordinances over gun mandates. 

"Saint Paul stands ready to act on day one when the state lifts preemption," said Mayor Melvin Carter. "This ordinance represents a collective effort by local leaders taking a long-overdue step to protect our children, families, and neighbors."

The ordinance does establish five provisions: 

  • Banning the possession of assault weapons, large-capacity magazines and binary triggers within city limits
  • Prohibit "ghost guns," by requiring serial numbers on all firearms
  • Restricting firearms in certain public places such as parks, libraries, recreation centers and city buildings
  • Require clear signage in public facilities 
  • Define enforcement authority and penalties

The ordinance does exclude active-duty law enforcement and military personnel.  

The above video originally aired on Nov. 5, 2025

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

