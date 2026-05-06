Minneapolis City Council expected to pass gun control ordinance Thursday

The Minneapolis City Council is poised to pass a gun control ordinance on Thursday, which includes a ban on assault style weapons, large capacity magazines, ghost guns and would restrict firearms in some public places. However, state preemption laws prevent cities from creating their own gun ordinances.

All 13 members are backing the ordinance and a spokesperson for Mayor Jacob Frey says he is supportive. The City Council will take a final vote on Thursday, after hearing from the public earlier this week.

"We are united in a call for action, because our city has been through so much," said Council member Aurin Chowdhury. "We, as the City of Minneapolis, wanted to do this now because we want to push the state legislature to make our communities safer."

Earlier this week, Minnesota state senators passed a gun control bill along party lines, though it's unlikely the legislation would pass the divided Minnesota House.

If the ordinance passes Thursday, Minneapolis would follow the St. Paul City Council, which passed a similar ordinance last fall.

Soon after passage, the Minnesota Gun Owners' Caucus challenged the capital city in court. Rob Doar, general counsel for the caucus, said they're still in litigation.

As for Minneapolis, Doar said he'll be watching the final language of the ordinance closely and expects to file a lawsuit.

"We have a significant number of members who are in Minneapolis who would be affected by this ordinance, and there seems to be a disconnect about ability to enforce versus ability to pass," Doar said. "The state statute doesn't preempt enforcement; it preempts their authority to even pass this ordinance."

Chowdhury said the city is prepared for a challenge, adding that city attorneys worked closely with council members on the policy.