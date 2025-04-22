Watch CBS News
State Fair

Meghan Trainor to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

By
Aki Nace
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.
Read Full Bio
Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

Student loan payment pause ends soon, and more headlines
Student loan payment pause ends soon, and more headlines 04:09

Pop star Meghan Trainor will be making a stop at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

The fair announced on Tuesday that Trainor will be performing at the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 22. Tickets start at $56 and will go on sale on Friday.

Trainor's single "All About That Bass" catapulted her into the public eye in 2014. Since then she's won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and sold out three world tours. 

She released her sixth studio album "Timeless" in June of 2024, which includes songs "Been Like This" (feat. T Pain) and "To the Moon."

Other performers at the Grandstand have already been announced, including Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge, The Avett Brothers and Def Leppard.

The state fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.  

Aki Nace

Aki Nace has been a web producer for CBS Minnesota since 2019. She covers breaking news and makes short-form documentary films.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.