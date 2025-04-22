Meghan Trainor to perform at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Student loan payment pause ends soon, and more headlines

Pop star Meghan Trainor will be making a stop at the Minnesota State Fair this year.

The fair announced on Tuesday that Trainor will be performing at the Grandstand on Friday, Aug. 22. Tickets start at $56 and will go on sale on Friday.

Trainor's single "All About That Bass" catapulted her into the public eye in 2014. Since then she's won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist and sold out three world tours.

She released her sixth studio album "Timeless" in June of 2024, which includes songs "Been Like This" (feat. T Pain) and "To the Moon."

Other performers at the Grandstand have already been announced, including Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge, The Avett Brothers and Def Leppard.

The state fair runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.