How the Minnesota State Fair picks acts for the Grandstand

As snow wallops Minnesota, people might be longing for summer. And one massive event many look forward to is starting to take shape.

Four headliners have been announced so far for the Grandstand at the Minnesota State Fair. They are Old Dominion (Aug. 21), Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls (Aug. 24), the Happy Together Tour (Aug. 25) and Def Leppard (Aug. 26).

WCCO learned all but one night has been booked for the Grandstand in 2025, but fair staff can't reveal them all just yet because some artists haven't officially announced their tours.

That has us wondering: How is entertainment picked for the Minnesota State Fair? Good Question. Jeff Wagner shares the exciting history, from music to mayhem.

Outside of learning what new foods will end up a stick, there might not be greater anticipation from Minnesota State Fairgoers than finding out who will headline at the Grandstand.

"It's really the heartbeat of the fairgrounds," said Renee Alexander.

She is the fair's CEO and for two decades has had the rockin' responsibility of booking acts for the biggest stage.

How is the entertainment picked for the grandstand? Alexander described it as a puzzle.

"It starts with who is actually out touring for the summer," she said.

Next, is the artist in the Midwest during the fair's 12-day schedule?

"If they have a show the night before ... 500 miles is kind of the max they will (travel)," she said.

Capacity is another factor. Are 14,000 seats too many to fill or not enough?

"For example, Taylor Swift. She can fill a football stadium for multiple nights, so she's not an option for us," said Alexander.

Before her explosion to stardom, Swift played at the grandstand in 2007 as an opener for Brad Paisley at just 17 years old.

Country and classic rock are the most popular music genres at the fair, but the diverse lineup also includes hip hop, pop, blues and more. Beyond music, comedians and other acts that make crowds laugh take the stage. One unique experience included the Internet Cat Video Festival.

"There were 10,000 people to watch internet cat videos," Alexander said with a smile.

The fair has come a long way since the early days of Grandstand entertainment. Thrill shows were a staple at the venue for over a century. That included a Civil War reenactment in the 1880s, crashing two trains head-on and a car crashing through a burning wall. Racing, by horse and car, was often the main attraction.

The summer of 2002 was the last time people sat in the stands and watched cars race around the track. Since then, there have been major structural changes to the Grandstand, including new seating, permanent concession buildings on both ends of the grounds, and party decks for a unique viewing experience.

How is entertainment booked for the smaller stages?

"We've got a team of staff in our free entertainment department that is working on booking the free stages all the time," she said.

Artists booked for the free stages, like the bandshell, get to perform on two consecutive days. The music often features local acts, old favorites and up-and-comers dreaming of a chance to grace the Grandstand.

"There's nothing better than outdoors in the summer in Minnesota. The fans come to the fair, they bring the energy, and have a great time," she said.