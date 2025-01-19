Minnesota State Fair ticket prices increase $2, on-site parking goes up $5

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — It will be more expensive to attend the Minnesota State Fair this summer, officials announced on Sunday.

The state fair's governing body, the Minnesota State Agricultural Society board, approved more than $20 million in projects aimed at improving the fairgrounds. As a result, admission tickets will cost an additional $2. On-site parking will also increase to $25. Sponsored park-and-ride service and on-site bike parking will still be free.

Pre-fair discount tickets will continue to be available for sale at the 2024 price of $15 through Sunday, Jan. 26. Starting Jan. 27, pre-fair discount tickets will cost $17 through Aug. 20. Regular fair-time admission at the gate will be $20 for adults, $18 for seniors over 65 and kids ages 5-12. Children 4 and under can get into the fair for free.

The 2025 budget contains nearly $14 million for the first phase of renovation work on the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum — the first significant update for the building in its almost 75-year history.

Fair officials say upgrades include replacing the roof, which is leaking, modernizing mechanical and electrical systems, installing new seats and railings, expanding the restrooms, renovating entryways and improving lighting, ventilation and accessibility.

Another $6.2 million is being invested in other projects such as replacing and repairing sidewalks and street pavement, improving lighting, installing and replacing water bottle stations and drinking fountains and more.

The last time the Minnesota State Fair increased ticket and parking prices was in 2023, when admission rose by $1 and parking increased by $3.

The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day.