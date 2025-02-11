Watch CBS News
Def Leppard to play 2025 Minnesota State Fair

By Anthony Bettin

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Can you feel it? Do you believe it? Def Leppard fans will be in a state of hysteria when the '80s band plays the Minnesota State Fair this summer.

The rockers behind hits like "Photograph" and "Pour Some Sugar On Me" will play the Grandstand at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Tickets range from $77 to $292 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

This will be Def Leppard's sixth time playing the fair. They last performed there in 2015 with Styx and Tesla. Last summer, they played a show at Target Field.

The fair previously announced Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will be on the Grandstand schedule this year.

Last month, organizers announced ticket prices for this year's fair will increase by $2 — pre-fair discount tickets are $17 through Aug. 26 and admission at the gate will cost $20. On-site parking will also increase to $25.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

