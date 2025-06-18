Candlelight vigil at Minnesota State Capitol will honor Mark and Melissa Hortman

What the parents of assassinated Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman have to say

Lawmakers and the public will gather at the Minnesota State Capitol Wednesday night to honor Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, who were fatally shot over the weekend in what authorities called a political assassination.

A candlelight vigil for the Hortmans will take place on the steps of the Capitol from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Minnesota House announced.

Anyone attending is asked to bring their own candle and refrain from bringing any signs.

There will be no speakers at the event, but Gov. Tim Walz's office said he plans to attend the vigil.

The Hortmans were shot and killed at their Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, home around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officials said. The man accused of their killings, Vance Boelter, faces federal and state charges. He is also accused of shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette, who both survived, and allegedly visited at least two other lawmakers' homes.

Hortman was in her 11th term in the Minnesota Legislature, having first been elected in 2004. She served as speaker emerita of the House, and Walz called her "the most consequential Speaker in state history."

In an interview with CBS News, Melissa Hortman's mother Lisa Haluptzok said the pain of her daughter's death is "mind-numbing."

"It's been very hard the last few days," her father Patrick Haluptzok said. "In what seems unfair and tragic, the way her last night was spent. We're just trying to get by."

The Hortmans' children, Sophie and Colin, said they were "devastated and heartbroken," but offered ways for the public to honor their memory, including planting a treee, petting a dog and standing up for what you believe in, "especially if that thing is justice and peace."

The Hortmans received a formal procession through the Twin Cities on Tuesday. Funeral details have not yet been announced.