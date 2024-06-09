Man injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis dies

MINNEAPOLIS — A man who was among the people injured in a mass shooting in Minneapolis late last month has died, according to a medical examiner's report.

Mohamed Bashir Aden, 36, was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue on May 30, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. He died Friday at Hennepin Healthcare, more than a week after the shooting.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said he was shot inside an apartment building.

Aden is the fourth fatality connected to the violence on May 30, which began with a reported shooting.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was shot by a man he was trying to render medical aid to, according to the BCA. Mitchell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. The alleged shooter — later identified as Mustafa Ahmed Mohamed — was killed in a shootout with other officers.

Another person was found fatally shot in the same apartment building as Aden, according to the BCA. Three others — another officer, a firefighter and a civilian — were injured in the ensuing violence.

It's unclear where Aden was located when he was shot, as well as who shot him.

Mitchell, who was engaged and had four children, is set to be memorialized at a public service in Maple Grove on Tuesday.

Mohamed was ineligible to carry a firearm and had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The BCA is investigating.