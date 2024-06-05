Documents reveal new details in Minneapolis mass shooting that killed police officer Jamal Mitchell

New details revealed in Minneapolis mass shooting that killed police officer

MINNEAPOLIS — Documents released Wednesday paint a picture of the chaotic mass shooting that killed three people in Minneapolis last week, including a police officer and the suspected gunman.

According to a newly released police report, it was 5:15 p.m. Thursday when Minneapolis police first received the call of two people shot inside the Blaisdell Avenue apartment.

According to the call log, there was a call of someone shot in the head. A few minutes later, a caller reportedly said "I got shot I need help ... That guy shot me," before more shots are heard.

Not long after, the police report said the suspected shooter opened fire on officers.

At 5:18 p.m., a call of a male down on the ground bleeding in area of 24th and Blaisdell. Another caller reporting two people laying in the road on Biaisdell.

At 5:20, a caller, driving a blue Suburu Impreza, reports he intentionally hit someone while they were assaulting an individual on a motorized scooter.

Shortly after, a caller reports seeing an officer down, and someone "shooting at the fire department."

A Minneapolis firefighter was hit, but not seriously injured, according to the police report.

Outside of the apartment, another adult male was found shot inside his vehicle.

At 5:21 p.m., a call for a victim in a red Jeep Cherokee shot in the stomach and arm.

In all, 12 minutes pass from first calls to a call that a shooter has been apprehended.

Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell was killed responding to the original call of a shooting.

Plans are in the works for a public memorial service for Mitchell, but they have not yet been announced.