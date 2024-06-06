Jamal Mitchell, MPD officer killed in shooting, to be memorialized at service in Maple Grove Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have released preliminary details about a public memorial service for a Minneapolis police officer killed in a shooting last week.

Details of the remembrance for officer Jamal Mitchell were announced Thursday. The service will be held at Maple Grove Senior High at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

Further details about the service have not yet been released.

Mitchell was responding to a shots fired call in the Whittier neighborhood of Minneapolis Thursday when he was ambushed and shot. The officer was trying to help a man in the street, later identified as Mustafa Mohamed, when the man shot him "without warning," according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Mitchell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Other officers at the scene shot and killed Mohamed, who was ineligible to carry a firearm because of a previous conviction and had an active warrant out for his arrest on another firearms charge.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said Mitchell, 36, was "a father, son, (fiancé), friend, and a member of MPD since 2022." Mitchell lived in Maple Grove, where he coached youth basketball. The Minneapolis Police Department recognized Mitchell in February 2023 for rescuing an elderly couple from a burning home.

Another officer, a Minneapolis firefighter and a civilian were also injured in Thursday's shootout, according to the BCA. Two people were found shot in a nearby apartment building, one of them fatally, a police report states.

Mitchell was the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were fatally shot during a standoff in February.