Fiancee of slain MPD officer Jamal Mitchell says she's "completely devastated"

MINNEAPOLIS — The fiancee of a Minneapolis police officer killed in a shooting last week is speaking out for the first time since his death.

"Our family is completely devastated by our recent loss," Tori Myslajek, who described officer Jamal Mitchell as her "long-time partner," said. "Jamal was our whole world."

Mitchell was ambushed and shot by a man he was trying to render medical aid to on May 30, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The 36-year-old officer was responding to a shots fired call when he saw two people injured in the street. Mitchell tried to help one of them — later identified as Mustafa Mohamed — when the man shot him, the BCA said. Mitchell later died at the hospital. Mohamed was killed in a gunfight with other officers.

A public memorial service for Mitchell is scheduled for Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Senior High School. Mitchell lived in Maple Grove with his family.

"His greatest joys in life were his children: Koen, 20, Jalen, 9, Kaden, 7 and little Macen, 4," Myslajek said. "Jamal and I created a beautiful life in Minnesota, and he was deeply passionate about helping and serving the community of Minneapolis. On behalf of our family and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank our friends, neighbors, loved ones and the entire community for the continued support."

Another officer, a Minneapolis firefighter and a civilian were also injured in the May 30 shootout, according to the BCA. Two people were found shot in a nearby apartment building, one of them fatally, a police report states.

Mitchell was the third Minnesota police officer killed this year. Burnsville officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, and city firefighter Adam Finseth, were fatally shot during a standoff in February.