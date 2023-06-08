Timeline: Major developments in Madeline Kingsbury's disappearance

WINONA, Minn. -- Authorities announced a major break in the case of missing Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury Wednesday night.

The discovery of human remains in the town of Mabel, south of Winona near the Iowa border, prompted the arrest of Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's children.

Kingsbury disappeared at the end of March. Below is a timeline of all of the major events in the Kingsbury case.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police Department

Madeline Kingsbury goes missing: March 31, 2023

On April 1, the Winona Police Department put out a call for the public's help in finding Madeline Kingsbury, a 26-year-old mother who disappeared the day before after dropping her kids off at daycare.

Police call Kingsbury's disappearance "involuntary, suspicious": April 5

At a press conference, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said Kingsbury's disappearance was "involuntary, suspicious and we are all concerned for her safety."

Megan Kingsbury, Madeline's sister, also called for help in finding her sister.

"The children need their mother, we need our daughter, our sister, our aunt and our best friend back," she said.

1,800 join search for Kingsbury: April 7

A massive crowd turned out for a two-day search for Kingsbury covering a large stretch of southeastern Minnesota, but the search proved unfruitful.

Volunteers search for Kingsbury CBS

Adam Fravel, father of Kingsbury's children, denies involvement in disappearance: April 12

Nearly two weeks after Kingsbury vanished, Adam Fravel, the father of Kingsbury's two children, puts out a statement through his attorneys denying any involvement in her disppearance.

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," Fravel's statement read.

Officials ask property owners to aid in search: April 27

Almost a month after Kingsbury's disappearance, Winona city officials ask property owners to report any old wells, homesteads, windmills, windmill bases and sinkholes. The city also asks property owners to mark their properties as searchable so volunteers can easily identify spots to check.

Community holds prayer vigil: May 5

Kingsbury's sorority sisters, family, friends and others packed inside First Congregational Church in Winona, keeping her memory alive, along with the hope someone would find her.

At the vigil, Kingsbury's father spoke publicly about the case for the first time.

"We know that Madeline is around here somewhere," he said. "She just didn't vanish. Someone knows something. Someone saw something. Make this your battle cry. Where's Madeline? Where is she? Make it loud, and don't stop until she's found."

Crews search Mississippi River as water levels recede: May 27

Hoping lower water levels along the Mississippi River may give them new leads, volunteers organized a shoreline search in Winona. The search again turns up nothing.

Judge denies Fravel's petition for custody: June 6

Fravel filed for custody of his two children with Kingsbury, ages 2 and 5. A Winona County judge denied his petition, ordering the children to stay with their maternal grandparents, who had been caring for them since the beginning of April.

Fravel arrested after discovery of human remains: June 7

Fravel was taken into custody and is being held at the Winona County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. The Winona Police Department said human remains were found earlier in the day "in some brush off Highway 43" near the town of Mabel, which is about an hour south of Winona near the Iowa border. As early as April, investigators had zeroed in on that area.

Officials are working to identify the remains.

Adam Fravel Winona County Sheriff's Office

Officials expected to release more information: June 8

The Winona Police Department plans to hold a press conference Thursday to address the developments in the Kingsbury case.