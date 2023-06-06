Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children files for custody 2 months after she disappeared

WINONA COUNTY, Minn. -- The father of a missing Minnesota woman's two children has petitioned for custody of the kids more than two months after her disappearance.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, disappeared at the end of March after dropping off her kids at daycare in Winona. The children's father, 29-year-old Adam Fravel, filed for custody on Monday. The children are 2 and 5 years old.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police Department

Two weeks after Kingsbury vanished, Fravel issued a statement denying involvement in her disappearance. He said he left their house in a blue minivan after the daycare dropoff, and when he returned, she was gone.

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," Fravel said in a statement through his attorney April 12.

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Kingsbury.

Police have said her disappearance was suspicious, but have not named any persons of interest in the case.

WCCO has reached out to Fravel's attorney for comment, as well as Kingsbury's family.