How to watch: Adam Fravel to be sentenced in Madeline Kingsbury's murder

Adam Fravel to be sentenced in Madeline Kingsbury's death, and more headlines

WINONA, Minn. — Adam Fravel, the 30-year-old southern Minnesota man convicted of killing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, will learn his punishment on Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, a jury found Fravel guilty of murdering Kingsbury, the mother of his two young children.

Family and friends of Kingsbury and Fravel are expected to give emotional victim impact statements on Tuesday before he is sentenced.

A judge ruled last week in favor of allowing cameras and livestreaming of the sentencing hearing after the defense, prosecution and Kingsbury's family agreed to it, according to a court filing.

How to watch the sentencing of Adam Fravel

When: Tuesday, Dec. 17. Live coverage starts at 1:30 p.m.; sentencing set for 1:45 p.m.

Where: Winona County Courthouse

How to watch: On CBS News Minnesota via Pluto TV or the CBS News app, or on the WCCO YouTube page

March will mark two years since Kingsbury disappeared after dropping off the two kids she shared with Fravel at a daycare in Winona. Her body was found two months later near the Iowa border.

Premeditated first-degree murder, the most serious of the four counts on which Fravel was convicted, carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.

The trial was moved to Mankato, about 136 miles west of Winona, because of extensive pretrial publicity.

Fravel will be sentenced back in Winona on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.