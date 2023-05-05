Winona community to gather at prayer vigil for missing mother Madeline Kingsbury

Crowds turn out to search for missing 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury, of Winona

WINONA, Minn. -- A Minnesota community will come together on Friday evening to pray for a missing mother.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, disappeared at the end of March after dropping her kids off at daycare. Police say her disappearance is "involuntary" and "suspicious." The father of her children told police she left their house in a blue minivan soon after the dropoff, and when he came back, she was gone.

Winona Police found her phone and wallet, but say there's been no sign of her, despite a massive search and ongoing investigation.

Police have asked property owners to search wells, homesteads, windmills, and sinkholes as they continue to investigate her disappearance.

The vigil, called "Shining a Light for Madeline," begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Park in Winona.

There is a $50,000 reward for any information that leads to finding Kingsbury.