With lower water levels, crews search along Mississippi River in Winona for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. – The search for a missing Minnesota mother continued Saturday, nearly two months after her disappearance.

Volunteers organized a shoreline search along the Mississippi River in Winona, hoping for some sign of Madeline Kingsbury.

She disappeared in March after dropping her children off at daycare with their father. He told police she left the house in a blue van after that, but never came back.

Search teams are hoping lower water levels along the river and Latch Island give them new leads, after a long season of spring flooding.

"It feels like a long time coming right now, just with the water levels that have been up high, so it's been something that is on our to-do list that we just haven't had access to," said Michaela Rieple, Kingsbury's friend. "Although it's emotionally overwhelming, it's good to be back and searching somewhere that's going to be effective."

There is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to finding Kingsbury.

Police have said her disappearance was suspicious, but have not named any persons of interest in the case.