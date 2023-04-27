Watch CBS News
Winona police ask property owners to aid in search for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. -- The city of Winona is asking property owners to report any old wells, homesteads, windmills, windmill bases and sinkholes as they continue to investigate the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury.

If you live in Fillmore, Houston or Winona County, you're asked to put an easily visible blue check mark at your home. Volunteers will check in and ask if it's OK to search.

READ MORE: Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in her disappearance

Once they're done, they'll tie a blue ribbon around your mailbox. If you're already searched, they ask you do the same.

There's a $50,000 dollar reward for any information leading to finding Kingsbury. She hasn't been seen since March 31 after she dropped her kids off at day care.

