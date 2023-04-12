Father of Madeline Kingsbury's children denies involvement in her disappearance

WINONA, Minn. -- Nearly two weeks since a southeastern Minnesota mother went missing from her home, the father of her children issued a statement denying involvement in her disappearance.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, hasn't been seen since March 31 after she dropped her kids off at daycare. The father of her children, Adam Fravel, told police he left their house in a blue minivan after the dropoff and when he came back, she was gone.

Fravel said on Wednesday that since Kingsbury's disappearance, he has been "subject to a myriad of accusations regarding the disappearance of the mother of [his] children."

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," Fravel said in a statement through his attorney.

"Law enforcement advised me on April 2nd that they would not recommend that I attend the press conferences or that I assist in the searches due to safety concerns. However, my non-attendance and silence has been inferred by many as a sign of apathy, or worse. That could not be further from the truth. I want Maddi home and for her to be able to be with our two children. God Bless the Kingsbury family and please bring her home safely," the statement continues.

Madeline Kingsbury Winona Police

Thousands of people have volunteered in the search effort for Kingsbury. Winona police say they're still "extremely concerned for her safety." Since a mass search last weekend, over a hundred law enforcement officials have conducted targeted searches in Winona and Fillmore Counties.

Kingsbury's van has also been taken to be processed for evidence.

Kingsbury stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with any information relating to her disappearance is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS or go online to crimestoppersmn.org.