Adam Fravel charged in Madeline Kingsbury's death, Winona Co. attorney says

WINONA, Minn. -- Charges were filed Friday against Adam Fravel, the ex-partner of Madeline Kingsbury, a southern Minnesota woman whose remains were found Wednesday over two months after her disappearance.

This is according to Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman, who added that Fravel is appearing in court at 11 a.m. Friday.

At that point, information about what specific charges Fravel faces, as well as what amount bail has been set at, will be made public.

Sonneman also said that a 2 p.m. press conference has been planned for 2 p.m. Friday outside the courthouse to share more details about the case against Fravel.

Charges filed against Adam Fravel in Madeline Kingsbury's death

Date: June 9, 2023

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Outside Winona County Courthouse

Outside Winona County Courthouse Watch: Live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.

Kingsbury's body was found in Mabel, an hour south of Winona near the Iowa border, a few minutes away from Fravel family property. Her body was covered and concealed, authorities said.

Hours later, Fravel was taken into custody without incident.

Fravel had initially denied any involvement in Kingsbury's disappearance.

"I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," he said two weeks after she went missing.

He petitioned for custody of the two children, though his request was denied by a judge on Monday. The children will stay with Kingsbury's parents in "relative foster care."

