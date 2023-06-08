Adam Fravel, father of Madeline Kingsbury's children, arrested on suspicion of murder

WINONA, Minn. – Two months after 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury went missing in southern Minnesota, the father of her two children has been taken into custody.

Adam Fravel, 29, is on the Winona County Sheriff's Office's jail roster page Wednesday evening, which notes he is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Kingsbury went missing in Winona County on March 31 after dropping off their children, ages 2 and 5, at their daycare. Early on in the investigation, authorities called his disappearance "suspicious" and "involuntary."

Madeline Kingsbury

On April 12, about two weeks after Kingsbury went missing, Fravel publicly denied any involvement in her disappearance. He said after the kids were dropped off, he left their Winona home in a blue minivan, and she was gone when he returned.

"During these last 12 days I have cooperated with law enforcement at every turn, including sitting down for multiple interviews with Winona County law enforcement. I did not have anything to do with Maddi's disappearance. I want the mother of my 5-year-old and 2-year-old to be found and brought home safely. I want that more than anything," Fravel said in the statement.

On Monday, Fravel filed for custody of their children, who were first placed in the county's care until a court moved to have them placed in "relative foster care" with their grandparents. He was denied.

