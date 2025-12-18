How to watch: New federal indictments expected in Minnesota's widening COVID-era fraud investigation
Federal prosecutors are set to announce new indictments Thursday in the widening Minnesota fraud scandal.
First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis concerning "fraud against the government."
Federal prosecutors have been looking into large-scale fraud in several state programs ever since dozens were indicted and convicted in the Feeding Our Future scandal, the country's largest COVID-era pandemic fraud case that saw the theft of $250 million in taxpayer funds meant to feed children in need.
How to watch:
- What: U.S. Attorney's Office discusses new Minnesota fraud indictments
- Who: First Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson
- When: Noon on Thursday, Dec. 18
- How to watch: In the video player above
This story will be updated.