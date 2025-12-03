Watch live: Leaders in Minnesota address Trump's attacks on Somali community

A day after President Trump said, "I don't want [Somalis] in our country," and reports of a planned crackdown on undocumented Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities, local community leaders are set to respond.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it plans to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. addressing "a sharp rise in threats, harassment, and hateful rhetoric directed at Minnesota's Somali and Muslim communities."

How to watch CAIR-MN's news conference on Mr. Trump's attacks on Somali community

What: CAIR-MN, community leaders address Mr. Trump's attacks on the Somali community

CAIR-MN, community leaders address Mr. Trump's attacks on the Somali community Date: Dec. 3, 2025

Dec. 3, 2025 Time: 11:30 a.m.

11:30 a.m. Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Online stream: Live on CBS News Minnesota in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, or on WCCO's YouTube page

Mr. Trump's targeting of the Somali community intensified last month when he said he would end temporary deportation protections for Somalis in Minnesota. Days later, he ordered green cards from Somalia and 18 other countries be reexamined.

On Tuesday, Mr. Trump said of Somalis in America, "They contribute nothing."

"Their country is no good for a reason," Mr. Trump told the press. "Their country stinks and we don't want them in our country."

The president's comments came on the same day a source told CBS News his administration has directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to target undocumented Somali immigrants in Minnesota. A U.S. official said ICE is planning to surge resources to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to launch immigration enforcement operations there targeting individuals with deportation orders. The region has the largest population of immigrants from Somalia in the U.S., some of whom have deportation orders.

The mayor of both Twin Cities, along with Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman, said they will stand in solidarity with the local Somali community.

"One of the things I do want to say, and obviously everyone knows that our president is racist, xenophobic, Islamophobic, and we're going to fight that," Osman said. "America has a history of fighting and stopping those kind of individuals who continue to divide people and divide communities."

Mr. Trump on Tuesday also attacked Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American, calling her "garbage." CAIR-MN plans to address those comments at Wednesday's news conference as well.

"When the President describes Somali people as 'garbage' and singles out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar with hostile language, it becomes fuel for extremists," CAIR-MN Executive Director Jaylani Hussein said. "It is not political theater. It puts families in danger. It creates fear in classrooms, workplaces, and mosques. We need every Minnesota leader to speak clearly and reject this."