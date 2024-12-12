Two Minnesota autism centers raided by FBI, accused of filing fraudulent claims

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal search warrant accuses two Minnesota autism treatment centers of submitting fraudulent claims for services that were never provided.

The FBI and state investigators raided the Smart Therapy Center's business office in Minneapolis and the Star Autism Center's office in St. Cloud on Thursday morning.

According to the federal search warrant, the investigation into the autism centers is a direct outgrowth of the investigation into the $240 million Feeding Our Future scandal that has resulted in 70 indictments and almost 30 guilty pleas or convictions.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said this summer that 15 Minnesota autism centers were under investigation for fraud.

An employee told investigators that most of the employees were 18- or 19-year-old relatives of the owners who had "no training or certification related to the treatment of autism," and that they could "be paid less than qualified medical professionals," according to the search warrant.

The Minnesota Department of Human Services said it is also investigating the centers.

WCCO reached out to Smart Therapy Center and Star Autism Center but they did not respond.

The FBI and the U.S. attorney are not commenting.