Trump administration orders ICE to target undocumented Somali immigrants in Twin Cities, reports say

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been directed by the Trump administration to target undocumented Somali immigrants in the Twin Cities, according to the New York Times.

The report comes days after President Trump said Somali refugees are "completely taking over the once great State of Minnesota" in a Thanksgiving post where he also called Gov. Tim Walz a slur for people with intellectual disabilities.

Mr. Trump also previously ordered all green card holders from Somalia and more than a dozen other countries be reexamined and said he would end the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota, claiming, without evidence, that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great state." The latter move would affect hundreds in the community.

On Monday evening, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also announced his department is investigating whether Minnesota tax money found its way to al Shabaab, a U.S.-designated foreign terrorist organization and al Qaeda affiliate based in Somalia.

Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., numbering roughly 80,000 people, according to Minnesota Compass, a project of Wilder Research.

This is a developing story and will be updated.