Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will unveil new fraud prevention program on Friday

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to unveil a new statewide fraud prevention program on Friday in the state's latest effort to crack down in the wake of the Feeding Our Future scandal.

Details about the program are scant, but the governor's office said it was built with help from outside forensic experts. Walz will also name a new director of program integrity.

The governor is scheduled to give more details about the program at a 10:30 a.m. news conference.

The Feeding Our Future scandal has garnered renewed focus from the Trump administration, prompting a surge of federal immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota.

It's the nation's largest COVID fraud scheme, and federal prosecutors say recent charges are just the beginning.

"It's an iceberg of fraud that we are investigating and prosecuting. An iceberg far greater than a billion dollars," U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Daniel Rosen said. "We're not even at the end of the beginning of our pursuit of the stolen money and of the people who stole it."

Newly released evidence also gives the clearest look yet at how the Feeding Our Future fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions of dollars meant to feed Minnesota children during the pandemic.

CBS News obtained dozens of trial exhibits, and they reveal luxury vacations, high-end cars and overseas transfers, all funded by taxpayer dollars meant to feed kids in need.

Photos and documents show fraudsters booking over-water villas in the Maldives, buying gold jewelry in Dubai and sending stacks of cash overseas.

Some defendants purchased lakefront property in Minnesota, first-class airline tickets and luxury cars.

Rosen said it's more evidence that the main driver for the fraud was greed.

"Massive. Order of magnitude larger than just about any fraud that's ever been prosecuted in the United States," he said. "What we can say from that enormous volume of evidence is that the predominant motive of all of these individuals was their self-enrichment and their self-indulgence. And that's where they spent the money overwhelmingly."

There is also evidence of money going overseas, including to China.

So far, 61 people have been convicted in the Feeding Our Future scandal, with more investigations underway.