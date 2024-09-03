Man sentenced to 20 years in jail for sexually assaulting woman during St. Paul home break-in

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 34-year-old Maplewood man has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for breaking into a St. Paul home and sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year.

On Tuesday, Deonte Marquon Thomas was sentenced to a total of 241 months in prison for one count each of criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary. Thomas pleaded guilty to those charges in July.

Thomas received credit for 131 days served. Once he is released from jail, Thomas will have a mandatory 10 years of post-confinement supervision.

On the morning of April 15, Thomas forced his way inside a home off South Snelling and Stanford avenues. There, he robbed the homeowner before pulling out a weapon and sexually assaulting her.

When Thomas was arrested in late April, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said investigators found him after executing search warrants in Maplewood and Stillwater.

After he was arrested, Thomas allegedly told police that he was "frustrated" and "angry" over his life circumstances. He has prior convictions for domestic abuse, receiving stolen property and theft.

Thomas must register as a predatory offender for life as a result of his conviction.

Sexual assaults by strangers are rare. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 8 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone known to the victim.

