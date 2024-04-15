Watch CBS News
Crime

St. Paul police searching for suspect who robbed, sexually assaulted woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Police in St. Paul are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a home, robbed and sexually assaulted a woman early Monday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department says officers were called to the 300 block of Snelling Avenue South on a report of a sexual assault around 4:30 a.m.

A woman told police she had been sleeping when she heard someone pounding on the side door of her home. That's when a man broke into her home, robbing the woman of her money before pulling out a weapon and sexually assaulting her, according to SPPD.

The suspect fled the home after the assault. Police say he is described as a Black man around 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot 10-inches or 5-foot 11-inches tall and has a vertical scar extending from his sternum to his belt line. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black pants with a zipper on the right leg and black heavy-soled shoes.

The victim was transported to Regions Hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5685.

