Man accused of breaking into St. Paul home, sexually assaulting homeowner pleads not guilty

St. Paul police pull out all the stops to find suspect in "rare" crime

St. Paul police pull out all the stops to find suspect in "rare" crime

St. Paul police pull out all the stops to find suspect in "rare" crime

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 34-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges in connection to a home invasion and sexual assault in St. Paul's Macalester-Groveland neighborhood.

Last month, Deonte Marquon Thomas of Maplewood was charged in Ramsey County with first-degree criminal sexual assault, first-degree burglary and felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on Monday.

The charges stem from the early-morning attack that occurred on April 15. Thomas is accused of forcing his way inside a home off South Snelling and Stanford avenues. He allegedly robbed the homeowner before pulling out a weapon and sexually assaulting her.

Police say the attack took place between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. The victim said she first heard someone pounding on the side door.

When Thomas was arrested late last month, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said investigators found him after executing search warrants in Maplewood and Stillwater. Henry said his department had more than 700 staff members working on the case.

After he was arrested, Thomas allegedly told police that he was "frustrated" and "angry" over his life circumstances. He has prior convictions for domestic abuse, receiving stolen property and theft. Officials say Thomas is considered "extremely high risk to public safety."

Sexual assaults by strangers are rare. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 8 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone known to the victim.

Deonte Marquon Thomas St. Paul Police

If convicted, Thomas could face up to 30 years in prison on the criminal sexual conduct charge.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites: