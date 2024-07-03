Man pleads guilty to breaking into St. Paul home, sexually assaulting woman

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A 34-year-old man pleaded guilty to breaking into a St. Paul home and sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Deonte Marquon Thomas, of Maplewood, was convicted Wednesday of one count each of criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary.

On the morning of April 15, Thomas forced his way inside a home off South Snelling and Stanford avenues. There, he robbed the homeowner before pulling out a weapon and sexually assaulting her.

When Thomas was arrested in late April, St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said investigators found him after executing search warrants in Maplewood and Stillwater.

After he was arrested, Thomas allegedly told police that he was "frustrated" and "angry" over his life circumstances. He has prior convictions for domestic abuse, receiving stolen property and theft.

Thomas agreed to a consecutive sentences for both charges at the top end of the sentencing guidelines. He is scheduled to be formally sentenced on Sept. 3.

Sexual assaults by strangers are rare. According to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, 8 out of 10 rapes are committed by someone known to the victim.

