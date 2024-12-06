Watch CBS News
Local News

Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls set to play at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2025

By Chloe Rosen

/ CBS Minnesota

Afternoon digital headlines for Friday, Dec. 6, 2024
Afternoon digital headlines for Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 01:27

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together may be eight months away, but Friday the fair announced Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will be apart of the lineup for the 2025 Grandstand Concert Series. 

The fair announced the musical artists will play on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. 

Ethridge came onto the music scene in 1988 and grew in popularity with her hit songs "Bring Me Some Water" and "Ain't It Heavy," which won Ethridge a Grammy in 1993. 

Indigo Girls entered the music scene in 1985 and have released 16 studio albums in the four decades since. The duo have won a number of awards including a Grammy in 1990 for Best Contemporary Folk Recording for their album "Indigo Girls."

Tickets for the show range from $56 to $89 and will go on sale Thursday.

Other shows for the summer Grandstand Concert Series will be announced periodically between now and the start of the fair. 

The fair will run between Aug. 21 to Sept. 1 2025. 

Chloe Rosen

Chloe is a digital producer at CBS Minnesota in Minneapolis and has worked in numerous positions at the station, including Assignment Editor, Digital Line Producer and Web Producer. She started her career at CBS Minnesota in 2015.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.