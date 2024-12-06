Melissa Etheridge, Indigo Girls set to play at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand in 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Great Minnesota Get-Together may be eight months away, but Friday the fair announced Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls will be apart of the lineup for the 2025 Grandstand Concert Series.

The fair announced the musical artists will play on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

Ethridge came onto the music scene in 1988 and grew in popularity with her hit songs "Bring Me Some Water" and "Ain't It Heavy," which won Ethridge a Grammy in 1993.

Indigo Girls entered the music scene in 1985 and have released 16 studio albums in the four decades since. The duo have won a number of awards including a Grammy in 1990 for Best Contemporary Folk Recording for their album "Indigo Girls."

Tickets for the show range from $56 to $89 and will go on sale Thursday.

Other shows for the summer Grandstand Concert Series will be announced periodically between now and the start of the fair.

The fair will run between Aug. 21 to Sept. 1 2025.