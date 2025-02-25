Happy Together Tour set to play at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

The Happy Together Tour will return to the Minnesota State Fair this summer, bringing hits from the 1960s and 1970s back to the Grandstand.

The tour features The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, The Vogues and The Cowsills. The Turtles, known for their California pop sound, will act as musical hosts for the evening.

Their show will take place on Monday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $33 to $76.75 and will go on sale Friday.

Jay and the Americans had five Billboard Top 10 hits between 1962 and 1971, making their mark with their breakout hit "She Cried." Little Anthony's hits include "Tears on My Pillow," and The Vogues had numerous Top 10 hits, including "Five O'Clock World" and "You're the One."

Garry Puckett and The Union Gap is known for "Over You," and "Woman, Woman," while The Cowsills' best-known songs include "Hair."

The fair has announced other Grandstand shows, including Old Dominion, Def Leppard, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls.

It will be more expensive to attend the Minnesota State Fair this summer, after officials announced that the price for tickets will increase by $2. Regular fair-time admission at the gate will now be $20 for adults. On-site parking will also increase to $25.