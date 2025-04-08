Minneapolis natives Atmosphere set to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

Atmosphere & Friends to play at Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

Hometown hip-hop act Atmosphere is set to play the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand this summer.

The fair announced Tuesday that the Minneapolis duo will take the stage on Saturday, Aug. 23. Tickets start at $51.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Since their start in the '90s, Slug and Ant of Atmosphere have released more than a dozen albums and several more EPs and penned hits like "Sunshine" and "God Loves Ugly." This will be the first time they've played the Grandstand.

Fellow local musician DJ Abilities will support Atmosphere, along with national acts Lupe Fiasco, Cypress Hill and The Pharcyde.

Previously announced acts for this year's Grandstand lineup include the Steve Miller Band, the Happy Together Tour, Old Dominion, Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls.

This year's fair runs Aug. 21 to Sept. 1. Tickets will be $2 more expensive this year.