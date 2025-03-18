Watch CBS News
Steve Miller Band set to play Minnesota State Fair Grandstand this summer

Iconic classic rock band Steve Miller Band is taking a jet airliner to the Twin Cities this summer. 

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State Fair announced that the band and special guest The Rascals will be playing at the Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 28. 

Formed in the late '60s and coming into popularity in the '70s, Steve Miller Band is known for hits like "Fly Like an Eagle," "The Joker," "Jet Airliner," and "Jungle Love." More recently, the band has explored blues and jazz. 

Miller was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 an d the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2022. 

The Rascals, with reunited founders Felix Cavaliere and Gene Corneish, are known for hits like "Good Lovin'" and "Groovin."

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. There's options for reserved seating and the "Party Deck."

Other acts already announced for the Grandstand during the fair include: Old Dominion, Def Leppard, Melissa Etheridge and the Indigo Girls and the Happy Together Tour

Last month, organizers announced ticket prices for this year's fair will increase by $2 — pre-fair discount tickets are $17 through Aug. 26 and admission at the gate will cost $20. On-site parking will also increase to $25.

