Old Dominion to kick off Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Old Dominion will kick off the Minnesota State Fair's 2025 Grandstand Concert Series, officials announced on Tuesday.

The country music group from Nashville is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Tickets start at $67 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. The ticket office at the fairground will not be open for in-person sales.

With nine No. 1 singles on country radio, Old Dominion earned their seventh successive win for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards — a record-breaking feat.

Trevor Rosen, Matthew Ramsey and Geoff Sprung of Old Dominion perform onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Getty Images

Last September, the band released a 31-track greatest hits compilation titled "Oldies but Goodies."

So far, the Minnesota State Fair has only announced one other act for this year's grandstand series: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Tickets for the Minnesota State Fair are currently on sale for $15. The fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day.

Despite a power outage and historic severe storms, fair officials say 1,925,904 people visited last year — the best turnout since before the pandemic.