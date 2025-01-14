Old Dominion to kick off Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Old Dominion will kick off the Minnesota State Fair's 2025 Grandstand Concert Series, officials announced on Tuesday.
The country music group from Nashville is scheduled to take the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21.
Tickets start at $67 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. The ticket office at the fairground will not be open for in-person sales.
With nine No. 1 singles on country radio, Old Dominion earned their seventh successive win for Vocal Group of the Year at the 2024 CMA Awards — a record-breaking feat.
Last September, the band released a 31-track greatest hits compilation titled "Oldies but Goodies."
So far, the Minnesota State Fair has only announced one other act for this year's grandstand series: Melissa Etheridge and Indigo Girls on Sunday, Aug. 24.
Tickets for the Minnesota State Fair are currently on sale for $15. The fair runs from Aug. 21 through Labor Day.
Despite a power outage and historic severe storms, fair officials say 1,925,904 people visited last year — the best turnout since before the pandemic.