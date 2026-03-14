Live updates: March snowstorm rolls across Minnesota
Minnesota is in the midst of a major March snowstorm, with serious impacts from Saturday evening through Sunday.
A NEXT Weather Alert is in effect into Monday due to the effects of the storm, which will likely be the biggest of the season.
Its seriousness has prompted Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to sign an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to support emergency operations until conditions caused by the storm subside.
A significant number of flights are cancelled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Saturday evening into Sunday, too, with airlines advising travelers to rebook their flights.
Significant details that you should prepare for:
- Many of us will see more than 1 foot of snow with a few isolated spots picking up more than 18", rates may push 1 to 3 inches an hour and wind speeds of 30 to 50 mph, possibly creating whiteout conditions. With all of that, widespread travel issues are expected.
- However, the placement of the heaviest snow is always more fluid 24 hours out.
Get the latest updates below.
Twin Cities mayors discuss storm preps
During a press conference on Saturday, both Mayors Kaohly Her and Jacob Frey announced snow emergencies. The emergencies will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Sunday, but residents of both cities are encouraged to move their cars on Saturday.
Minneapolis has opened up a parking lot at the Salvation Army and the parking lot at the farmers market. Parking at these locations will be free for residents until Wednesday at 8 p.m. Starting Sunday, Parking Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis will also be open and residents will only need to pay $1.
St. Paul will open up the block 19 ramp in downtown St. Paul, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, for free parking for St. Paul residents. The city will also open some St. Paul park lots as they become available and recommend residents check the city's website. St. Paul officials also said that due to the snow, there will be no garbage pickup Monday.
The latest snow emergencies
The city of St. Louis Park is issuing a snow emergency starting at 10 p.m. Saturday. The city says the snow emergency may stay in effect longer due to the large amounts of snow expected.
During a press conference on Saturday, both Mayors Kaohly Her and Jacob Frey announced snow emergencies. The emergencies will go into effect at 9 p.m. on Sunday, but residents of both cities are encouraged to move their cars on Saturday.
Minneapolis has opened up a parking lot at the Salvation Army and the parking lot at the farmers market. Parking at these locations will be free for residents until Wednesday at 8 p.m. Starting Sunday, Parking Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis will also be open and residents will only need to pay $1.
St. Paul will open up the block 19 ramp in downtown St. Paul, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, for free parking for St. Paul residents. The city will also open some St. Paul park lots as they become available and recommend residents check the city's website. St. Paul officials also said that due to the snow, there will be no garbage pickup Monday.
Gov. Walz authorizes Minnesota National Guard
Gov. Tim Walz authorized the Minnesota National Guard on Friday, ahead of the storm.
"Despite recent Spring weather, Minnesotans know that a March snowstorm is never out of the question," said Walz. "As we brace for this potentially dangerous round of winter weather, I am grateful to our National Guard for stepping in to keep Minnesotans safe."
As of Saturday, the national have four armories in the south and metro area of the state — Owatonna, Redwood Falls, Fairmont and Albert Lea.
"We have armories all around the state all around the state, and that allows us to be able to respond pretty quickly in times like this," said Colonel John McCrae, Director of Operations for the Minnesota National Guard. "So those are the four armories that, based on the local need. I would note that those four armories, we have vehicles that are called SUSVs and that is a tracked vehicle that is able to operate in snow and ice conditions."
"We're your friends and neighbors," said McCrae. "We want Minnesotans to be safe. You know, we care about the community, and we want Minnesotans to be safe, and we want to be a part of that effort to keep you safe, so we're happy to help."
The storm's impact on MSP Airport
At Minneapolis-St. Paul International airport, it's the last call before the storm. As of Saturday afternoon, 53 departure flights from MSP have been canceled and 58 have been delayed.
"Absolute mayhem, if you ask me," said Wyatt Chartiar of Minnetonka. "I've never seen the line this long."
"Saw the storm coming to Minnesota—a little nervous about flights getting back for that. Luckily enough we got on one before things shut down," said Jayden Olmstead from Moorhead.
Michelle Sheridan was supposed to travel to Europe.
"On Wednesday, we were supposed to fly from Des Moines to Amsterdam. Our flight was so delayed that we wouldn't make our connection," said Sheridan.
"We are not going to Paris today—and with the storm coming in, they're not sure when we can rebook. Our European travels are done. It's just, it's very disappointing."
Here's what to put in your emergency car kit
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety recommends checking road conditions and having an emergency car kit if you have to travel.
Below is a list of items to include in your car's emergency kit this winter:
Credit: Minnesota Department of Public Safety
- Jumper Cables
- Ice Scraper + Brush
- Portable Shovel
- Flashlight (with backup batteries)
- First-Aid Kit
- Cell Phone Charger and Adapter
- Pencil & Paper
- Extra Gloves, Jacket, Hat, Socks, Boots
- Water
- Snacks - granola bars, protein bars
- Hand & Toe Warmers
- Large Plastic Garbage Bag
- Whistle
- Small Candles with Matches
- Swiss Army Knife or other Basic Tools
- Bag of Sand or Non-Clumping Kitty Litter
- Sleeping Bag or Blankets
- Red Bandanna or Cloth
- Road flares or Reflective Warning Triangles
- Towing cables or chain