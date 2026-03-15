School closings rolling in amid Minnesota's March blizzard

A March snowstorm is expected to blanket parts of Minnesota with more than a foot of snow by Monday, with dozens of schools and organizations expected to stay closed.

State officials have issued a no travel advisory in southern Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to support emergency operations.

Hundreds of flights have also been canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and snow emergencies are in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several other cities across the state.

Check out the latest closings below.