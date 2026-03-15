School closings rolling in amid Minnesota's March blizzard
A March snowstorm is expected to blanket parts of Minnesota with more than a foot of snow by Monday, with dozens of schools and organizations expected to stay closed.
State officials have issued a no travel advisory in southern Minnesota, and Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to support emergency operations.
Hundreds of flights have also been canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, and snow emergencies are in effect in Minneapolis, St. Paul and several other cities across the state.
Check out the latest closings below.
Delays on this page are current as of