Minnesota kids embrace the March blizzard: "It makes me really happy"

It might be a pain and cause travel chaos, but Minnesota's weekend blizzard is also bringing a lot of fun, especially for furry friends who got to have a fun snow day with their owners, and people who wait for this weather.

On a steep hill, under the towering silhouette of the Saint Paul Water Tower, If you listen closely — despite the wind — you'll hear the sounds of childhood.

"I loved it when it was warm but it's really fun when it's cold, too, and all snowy because there are so many things you can do in the snow," said a young sledder.

Kids and parents lined up, one by one, sleds in hand and skis on feet, waiting for their turn to take on this hill.

"We love to get outside, you know, because like a couple days before when it was like 60 and there was no snow, we really loved like being out here, and since there is snow out here we get another opportunity," said Central High School freshman Maurshawn Harris.

Because when you're young, a snowstorm isn't a problem.

"We planned a sleepover, so we could have like a late-night sled," said one of Harris' friends. "We had so much fun last night so we had to come back."

It's an opportunity to make memories.

"You get like a bunch of, like you know, air time. It's really fun," Harris said.

It's also a blast for the parents.

"It makes me really happy because this is what I grew up doing," said Macalester-Groveland parent Brian Blakely. "We'd be out here until we were soaking wet and freezing cold, and fingers were turning blue. Now I get to see my son and his friends do the same thing I did. It's great."

Blakely says the kids have one thing in mind.

"The kids have a wager. I think we're at 75 to 25 that we won't have school tomorrow," he said.

The kids ended up winning because St. Paul Public Schools made the call early Sunday evening to close all of its schools Monday.

Minneapolis Public Schools have canceled classes for pre-K through fifth grade students. Middle and high school students will have an e-learning day.

Get the latest information on school closings here.