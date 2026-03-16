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Conditions improve Monday after weekend blizzard, but more snow ahead

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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The whopping March blizzard has exited Minnesota, but the next storm system - albeit much smaller - is on the way.

Highs will be in the mid-teens Monday in the Twin Cities. Travel will improve, especially in southern Minnesota. It's still breezy at times with some blowing snow in open areas.

WCCO

A quieter Tuesday lies ahead with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures stay seasonably cool.  

A quick system moves through Tuesday night with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.

Highs move back above freezing Wednesday with sunshine returning and snowmelt picking up.

A much milder pattern builds in later in the week. Melting snow increases as temperatures trend well above freezing toward the weekend.

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