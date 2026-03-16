Conditions improve Monday after weekend blizzard, but more snow ahead

The whopping March blizzard has exited Minnesota, but the next storm system - albeit much smaller - is on the way.

Highs will be in the mid-teens Monday in the Twin Cities. Travel will improve, especially in southern Minnesota. It's still breezy at times with some blowing snow in open areas.

WCCO

A quieter Tuesday lies ahead with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures stay seasonably cool.

A quick system moves through Tuesday night with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible.

Highs move back above freezing Wednesday with sunshine returning and snowmelt picking up.

A much milder pattern builds in later in the week. Melting snow increases as temperatures trend well above freezing toward the weekend.