Minnesota National Guard on standby for snowstorm rescue operations

The Minnesota National Guard is on standby in various spots in southern Minnesota, prepared for activation should rescue operations become necessary during this weekend's storm.

Colonel John McCrae, director of operations for the Minnesota National Guard, said that members are in position at armory locations in Albert Lea, Fairmont, Owatonna and Redwood Falls.

Gov. Tim Walz has signed an executive order authorizing the Minnesota National Guard to support emergency operations for a winter storm expected late Saturday into Sunday.

"We have armories all around the state, and that allows us to be able to respond pretty quickly in times like this," McCrae said.

According to McCrae, those four locations in the southern portion of the state are unique in that each is equipped with what's called a Small Unit Support Vehicle. In person, there's nothing small about them; two large cabs are positioned on tracked threads, allowing them to maneuver on snow and ice.

These vehicles are used to rescue people trapped in their cars or even homes that may have lost power.

Sgt. First Class Trevor Nelson is among the four people on standby at the armory in Owatonna. He said that they are essentially on call with the emergency administrative team of Steele County. Once they get the go ahead, they would venture out on rescue missions to bring people back to the warming center inside the armory.

"[We've] been kind of a go-to because they know we're always ready, we're involved in the community," Nelson said. "It's too easy to go out and do what could be very difficult for a plow truck or a fire department or ambulance."

McCrae said that it's possible that guard members will be activated closer to the metro depending on how the storm evolves.

For Nelson and his team, the armory in Owatonna is now home until around Monday morning. They are under orders to remain there at the ready 24/7 until the worst of the weather passes.