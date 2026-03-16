Twin Cities under snow emergency after massive weekend blizzard

Minneapolis and St. Paul are among the Minnesota communities that have both declared snow emergencies in the wake of this weekend's massive blizzard.

According to the National Weather Service, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport saw just over 7 inches of accumulation, while Maple Grove and Eagan both gained 10 inches. Bloomington got about a half-inch less.

Bloomington, Crystal, Hopkins, New Hope, Northfield, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and West St. Paul are also under snow emergencies.

The parking rules for each of the Twin Cities are below.

Minneapolis rules

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, you can only park on odd sides of the road or on both sides of snow emergency routes. Parking is not allowed on either side of parkways, city officials say.

Starting Tuesday at 8 a.m, you can only park on the even side of the street for any non-emergency snow routes. You can also park on either side of parkways.

Minneapolis' snow emergency ends Tuesday at 8 p.m. Residents can park for free until 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fourth Street North Lot, located at 601 N. 4th Street, and at the Farmer's Market Lot at 225 East Lyndale Ave. N.

The city said it is no longer using its snow emergency app, but notifications are sent out in the Minneapolis parking app. You can also register your information to receive alerts here.

St. Paul rules

In the capital city, it's a bit more complicated. Snow emergencies go by day and night plow routes.

Starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, parking is prohibited on all Day Plow Routes, which are "typically both sides of east-west residential streets and one side of north-south residential streets," according to the city.

Day Plow Routes are plowed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and parking's not allowed until the street is plowed to the curb.

St. Paul's snow emergency lasts until Thursday at 9 p.m. The city's website also has an interactive map that you can check out to help you know where to park.

There are also several free parking lots to park in to keep St. Paul streets clear.

Click here for more information on snow emergencies and closings.